ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has actually come from four different people, Ken, Roseann, Andy and Jeri. All four of these people wrote basically the same social dilemma to me, and it’s about Halloween.

Ken started out by saying that the time has come for Halloween to be moved to the weekend permanently. He’s tired of having to worry about kids being out during the week. Roseann said she doesn’t want her kids going out on a school night so don’t you think it should be moved to the weekend. Andy said it’s not fair to the kids who want to be out at night having fun and trick or treating to have to worry about being home early enough to get homework done and get to bed. And Jeri said, as someone who wants to give out candy, she feels that Halloween should be on the weekend so she can stay up late. She goes to bed earlier during the week.

So, I’ve combined the four emails, and now will ask you. Do you think that Halloween should be permanently moved to the weekend?

We have moved other holidays to Mondays or Fridays so people can have long weekends. So why not Halloween? What do you think?

Let’s help Ken, Roseann, Andy and Jeri out…and I’m sure a lot of other people too. I don’t think it should be moved. I think answering the door until 8:30 isn’t too much to ask. And I think the little kids can go out earlier. How do you feel about it? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.