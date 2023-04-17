ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about playdates and what’s appropriate to hang on the walls. Here’s the email:

Good morning Jaime my name is Ella and I’m emailing you because I’m not sure what to do about a play date situation with my 9 year old son. He recently went for a play date to a new friend’s house whom he met at soccer. The mother couldn’t be nicer and they have a beautiful home. The thing is that when I went to pick him up she invited me in the house and I noticed that her home has several paintings on the walls that are nudes. Not dirty nudes but nudes. It makes me wonder if I should continue to let my kid go over there. He didn’t say anything to me about it but I feel like they should take the pictures down if they know they are having other people’s children over. What do you guys think? Ella

Personally, I feel like Ella is way overthinking the situation. In my opinion, there is nothing wrong with the naked body especially in art. I wouldn’t say anything at all unless Ella’s son brings it up. That’s my take anyway. Let’s help Ella out and let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.