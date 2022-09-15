ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Carolyn and it’s about the way an invitation was addressed to her and her husband. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. My husband and I were invited to a big 25th anniversary party…very upscale. However, I am really upset about the way the invitation was addressed: It came to Mr. Bob Kendell (not our real last name) and Guest. Now we have been friends with the couple celebrating for 20 years or more. They’ve only ever known us as a couple. We have spent lots of time together as friends…the four of us. I am so upset about the way that invitation was addressed. I don’t think we should go to the party, I don’t think we should send a gift. I’m not even sure that we should even consider them friends anymore. My husband says I’m overreacting. Don’t you think this is incredibly wrong? We’ll be listening. Thanks so much. ~ Carolyn

Well, I understand how Carolyn feels, but we don’t know who addressed the envelopes. Someone in the family could have been helping them. I admit, my initial reaction would be to feel hurt, but then once I thought about it, I would get over it.

What do you think? Should Carolyn refuse to go to the party and possibly end the friendship, or is that an overreaction as he husband says. Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.