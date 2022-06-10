ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Cyndi. And it’s about designer handbags and kids. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. A girl my daughter goes to school with is constantly showing up with designer handbags. Oh, I should say, my daughter is 11 years old. So this other girl has designer bags and designer shoes, so of course, now my daughter wants them too. I’m happy to buy my daughter nice things, but in no world do I think it’s appropriate for an 11-year-old to have designer anything. Are 11-year-olds even capable of caring for something that expensive. Also I’m not sure I want her to place that much importance on designer stuff, especially at so young an age. Now my daughter is telling me that she no longer fits in with her friends because of her lack of designer things. I don’t want her to be the odd girl out, so should I buy her a designer handbag, or should I try to teach her the lesson of what’s important in life. 11 is such a tough age. I’d love some advice. Thanks so much ~ Cyndi

If it were me, I would not buy her the designer bag. I know 11 is a tough age, with some kids just hitting puberty, but having so much importance placed on names seems like the wrong lesson to me. That’s my take anyway. What do you think? Let’s help Cyndi out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.