ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about renting an Airbnb. Here’s the email.

Hi Jaime. I clean/property manage a busy AirBnB home in the Adirondacks, the owners are NYC area residents about 3.5 hours away from the rental. We had guests checking out in the morning and new guests in at 4pm. As I began getting ready to clean, I found the trash had been left untied. A positive at home COVID test was at the very top of the bag of trash. I reached out to the owners to recommend a 24 hour hold before I entered the residence to clean, and that it would be best to postpone the next guests. The owners refused my recommendation, chose to travel from NYC to clean the home themselves as to not lose the reservation. I attempted to reach out to Airbnb for guidance. It was brought to my attention that unless the guest or host reports a concern there is nothing that can be done. The AirBnB rental listing discloses the owners are in compliance with the COVID policy, which is honor system based. AirBnB rates based on a variety of factors. The owners were more concerned with losing points rather than the potential health and safety of the next guests. Should I leave a note to warn the current guests of the potential for exposure? Thanks. Sara

This is so tough. But if I was renting that AirBnB I think I would want to know the situation. Especially since it is the honor system. But I don’t want Sara to lose her job. On the other hand, as someone who has rented an AirBnB, you do know the risk going in. I don’t think Sara should leave a note. That’s my take.

