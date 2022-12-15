ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Kelly and it’s about Santa. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I wanted to get your opinion and everyone else’s on something I’ve been talking about with my friends for a couple of weeks now. So, my friends and I all have kids under the age of 10 and like most parents, this time of year has taken them to have their picture with Santa. The line is always long, and it can be a lot for a child to wait so long and be excited and scared at the same time. One thing my friends and I have both noticed is when each of us went to do our kids’ picture with Santa, there were a lot of young people either in their late teens or early twenties also waiting in line to take a picture with Santa for fun, and we found it so annoying. Most of them are a little bit buzzed, and they are louder than the kids and all they do is make a long line longer. I think there should be a designated time for people over 17 to take their picture with Santa unless they are with small children. They’re taking away from the fun for the little kids. That’s our take anyway. I’d love to know your opinions on this and for everyone listening out there to chime in. Thanks, Jaime. ~ Kelly

Whew this is tough. I can remember being in my early 20’s and me and my friends would always get a picture on Santa’s lap. We were young and having fun, but I admit I never thought about the fact that it was making the line longer for the little ones. Now that I’m older, I definitely see how that could be a problem. So, I think maybe Kelly has a good point about having older kids and adults wait until it’s later at the mall. Maybe after 7. What do you think? Let’s help Kelly out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.