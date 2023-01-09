ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Ally, and it’s about football. Here’s her dilemma:

Hi Jaime. My son just finished his sophomore season of high school football. I was a reluctant mother to ever let my child play such a violent sport, but my husband convinced me, after what I saw on the field with Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, I am now demanding that my son give up football permanently. My son and husband were both very vocal in their opposition to my position saying that it should be my son’s choice, but I disagree. He is my son, and I should have a say in what activities he participates until he is 18. My son says it keeps him physically fit and teaches him discipline and he says it’s what all of his friends do. Plus, he says it sends a message that he can just quit a mission when any type of threat is presented. But he is not understanding that whenever he goes on that field he could die! What mother would let their child do that? If something happened to him, I would never forgive myself. My husband thinks I am being dramatic, but I know that men get blinded by testosterone. Am I overreacting or should I pull my son from football, period? Thanks so much! ~ Ally

Wow, this is so tough. As someone who loves to watch football, I’m also upset at the violence on the field. I know that things are getting better, but a lot has to change to make it a “safe” sport. That being said, we now know that what happened to Damar Hamlin was a one-in-a-million event. Yes, there are ways to get hurt on the field, but there are ways to get hurt everywhere.

