ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about getting the right gift for your nephew (or niece). Here’s the email.

Good morning Jaime, my name is Marcus and I’m a big fan of the show and need a little advice from your dilemma. So my nephew’s sixteenth birthday is coming up and we’re really close and I want to get him a gift he really wants. Without my even asking, his mom (my sister in law) told me to give him money specifically to put in his college fund, but I know he wants a new pair of Air Jordans. His mom then said he has three pairs of Jordans already and doesn’t need another pair. I get that but he really wants another style and shouldn’t birthday presents be about what you want, not what you need? So what should I do? Get him the Jordans or give him the money specifically for college? Help me out please. Thanks! – Marcus

Well, I’m with Marcus…. I do think birthday gifts should be about what someone wants, not what someone needs. That is unless of course, we’re talking about the basics of human living…food, clothes, roof over your head. So for me, it would be easy, I would get him the Jordans. What do you think Marcus should do? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.