ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s TRY social dilemma is about separate vacations. This is what the anonymous sender had to say:

 Hi Jaime.

I’m not sure how I feel about a double standard that’s happening in my home.  My wife got some exciting news.  She’s been invited on a two week girls trip to Hawaii with her friends.   That’s great.   But when I said I would take the opportunity to go to vegas with my best friend who’s never been, she said no way. What’s the difference here?

Anonymous

What do you think?