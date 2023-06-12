ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s TRY social dilemma is about separate vacations. This is what the anonymous sender had to say:

Hi Jaime. I’m not sure how I feel about a double standard that’s happening in my home. My wife got some exciting news. She’s been invited on a two week girls trip to Hawaii with her friends. That’s great. But when I said I would take the opportunity to go to vegas with my best friend who’s never been, she said no way. What’s the difference here? Anonymous

What do you think?