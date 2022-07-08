ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Elizabeth and I love it! Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. This may seem silly but it sparked much debate, not only in my house, but with neighbors and on Facebook. Two days ago I made rice krispie treats. I hadn’t made them in years, and let’s face it, they’re easy and yummy. I was having people over and I thought it would make a great snack or dessert. However, ultimately, there was a bit of an argument as to the last part of the recipe. When I put the treats out, they came from the refrigerator. Of course, they should be cold. However, when some of my neighbors ate them, they were surprised. They said that rice krispie treats are not supposed to be refrigerated. My husband and used to argue about this when the kids were little, but I always thought I was right. But now I’m not so sure. But one thing I do know. They taste much better refrigerated. But neighbors, friends, and even my husband disagrees. I was really dumbfounded by this. So what do you think? It’s a very important issue. Do you refrigerate your rice krispie treats or leave them out for room temperature. Hope you can help Thanks ~ Elizabeth

I love this social dilemma. I agree with Elizabeth all the way! Cold rice krispie treats are the BEST! Where do you stand? Let’s help her out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.