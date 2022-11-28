ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from James, and it’s about Christmas trees. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I have an argument with my sister every single year about Christmas trees. Okay, it’s not really an argument, but like a strong discussion but still, we can never agree, so we thought your social dilemma would be a good place to see who’s right. I believe in the real Christmas tree. I love the smell, I love how it looks, and I just think real trees are beautiful. My sister on the other hand loves her artificial tree. She says she doesn’t have to worry about pine needles everywhere or it dying in the middle of the season. And when she’s done, she just packs it up and puts it in the basement instead of dragging it outside. So, we’re curious about how others feel and where everyone stands. So, what do you prefer, real or artificial? Thanks, Jaime. Merry Christmas. ~ James

Well, I’m with James’ sister just because it’s easier for me to do an artificial tree. But that doesn’t mean I don’t love going to someone’s home that has a real tree. So personally, I do artificial, but I still love real ones. What about you? Let’s see where you stand and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.