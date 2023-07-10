ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Maddie and it’s about a coworker. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I’m having an issue at work, and I hope you and your dilemma can help. I got a new job and one of my coworkers is an older gentleman who has worked for the company for like 40 years. He kind of reminds me of my grandfather and I know he doesn’t mean any harm, but he says the most inappropriate things all the time. It makes me a little uncomfortable and I know I’m not the only one. I feel like it’s only a matter of time before he gets himself fired for saying something to a coworker who doesn’t know he’s only kidding. I would love to protect him from that, but I don’t know how to approach the subject. Should I just mind my own business or try and help him see that he has to censor himself if he wants to continue working here? Thanks so much. Maddie

Well, I guess I would try to say something to him in a kind way. I think we all know people like this. I certainly do, who mean no harm, but could still get themselves into trouble in a workplace environment. So, if it was me, I think I would take him out to lunch and say something. That’s just me. What would you do in this situation? Let’s help Maddie out and let me know on the TRY Facebook.