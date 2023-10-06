ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Ed, and it’s about work and birthdays. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I’ve worked at my job for about six years. It’s a small company, about thirty people total, and in my six years, I have been told “Happy Birthday” or been given a card exactly zero times. Yet the receptionist regularly circulates birthday cards for every other employee when their big day arrives. Finally, she brought one to me and I left it unsigned. When she asked why, I told her that it’s odd how in my entire time with the company I’ve never gotten even one card so I’m opting out. I mean, we all have our birthdays on Facebook, so it’s not like it’s a mystery! So, am I the jerk here? I don’t really care about the card, but to me it’s a deeper indication of disrespect and that’s what irks me. Should I continue to opt out? Be the bigger man and sign the cards? What’s my move here? Thanks. Ed

I understand that Ed feels left out, but I would still sign the birthday cards and wish others a Happy Birthday. Maybe the time to say something should have been when it first started happening, not six years later. But that’s just my take. Also, you can’t require someone to celebrate your birthday. What do you think? What’s your advice for Ed? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.