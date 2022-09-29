ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Millie and it’s about her neighbor’s tree. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a real dilemma. I don’t know if it should be a legal issue. My neighbor’s trees are growing over my garage. They have damaged my garage roof, and now I have to replace it and the gutters on the roof. My neighbors refuse to cut them down, AND they refuse to pay me for the damage done to my roof. Don’t you think they should have to pay? Another neighbor said it was my fault for not cutting the trees down, but they are not my trees. What should I do? Can you use this as a dilemma please so I can get some good advice? Thanks so much. ~ Millie

I’m so sorry this happened, but I think Millie could have had the trees cut, at least the part of the tree that was hanging onto her property. At least I think that’s true. You always know more than me though so let’s help Millie out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.