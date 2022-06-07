ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about neighbors and long grass. Here’s the email I received.

Hi Jaime. I know how much you love mowing your lawn so I have a dilemma I’m sure you’ll understand. I have a neighbor around the block who apparently refuses to mow their lawn. It’s now about a foot high and a real eye sore, so I was thinking of just going over and mowing the lawn for them. I’d be happy to do it. I want nothing in return. I would even be happy to do it on a regular basis. Do you think I should just go over and mow, or do you think I have to ask them first? My wife says I should ask, but I’m afraid if I do they’ll say no or take it the wrong way. I’m not judging, just helping. Is it rude for me to just mow it, or even more rude to ask them about it? What would you do in this situation? From one fellow fun lawn mower to another ~ Rob

I think Rob’s wife is right. I think Rob should ask first. I understand just wanting to go over and mow it because I would probably do that spontaneously, but it would be wrong. I say ask first.

