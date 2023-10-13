ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Andy and it’s about Halloween decorations. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. What do you think about this? Over the last week, I’ve become the most hated man in my neighborhood… and it’s all because of my love for Halloween. My love for the holiday is well known, and I’ve invested thousands of dollars over the last decade making sure I have the greatest house in our entire zip code. Now, people go out of their way to drive by the house, see the spooky decorations, look at the lights, check out the animatronics, and hear my new giant ogre yell at them. It’s freaking awesome. My neighbors, however, have let it be known how much they hate me around this time each year. I’ve set timers to shut things down at 9 p.m. each night, but it doesn’t seem to make things any better. I think 9pm is a fair time to turn things off. Don’t you think they’re being unreasonable? Please help me out here. Thanks. Andy

I love that Andy is into Halloween. I have decorations up, but nothing like that. I say good for him. I think 9 p.m. is a perfect time to shut it down and I say that as someone who goes to bed at 7-7:30 every night. I think the neighbors should enjoy the decorations and get in on the fun. What do you think? Let’s help Andy out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.