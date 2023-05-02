ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about neighbors and trash. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime, I have a social dilemma for you. I like to roll my trash and recycle bins to the street earlier in the day for a few reasons. One is that I go to bed early for my job and two, so I don’t forget. Last week I was outside pulling weeds and my neighbors across the street came over and asked me to not put the cans out so early. They said they didn’t like looking out their window and seeing the trash cans. They even went so far as to say that sometimes, my trash is overflowing a bit, and that is really ugly to see. I don’t think I should have to worry about that. I have garbage…it goes in the garbage can, which then goes to the end of my driveway to be picked up! Should I wait until later to put out my cans or keep doing what I do? It’s not like the trash is flying all over the place. And what makes this even more bizarre…sometimes they don’t even pull in their trash cans until the day after trash day. What would you do here?

Teri