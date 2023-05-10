ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with marriage and anger. Here’s the dilemma:

Hi Jaime. I have a problem with my husband and I’m hoping for some good advice. When I met my husband and then married him more than 17 years ago, he was a positive person who rarely got upset about things. Over the years, he’s become easily agitated. He doesn’t usually get mad at me or anything that I do, but every other little problem just sets him off. It’s like he can’t even enjoy life anymore. I’m sad for him, but I don’t know what to do. He swears he’s a happy guy, but I know he’s not. It’s hard to be around him being so negative all the time. I feel like it’s bringing me down. I’m thinking of separating from him, but I’m worried he’ll really go downhill if that happens. What would you do? Hope you can help Carson

Wow, this is tough. I think Carson needs to have a heart-to-heart with her husband and let him know this could be a dealbreaker for their marriage. I would suggest counseling, but that’s my take. What do you think? Let’s help them out and let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.