ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Charlotte, and it’s about housework. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a real dilemma. When my husband and I started our family, I put my career on hold to be home with the kids, which meant I took care of them and looked after the house. Once they were both in school, I went back to work, and my husband and I split household duties. Then the pandemic happened and my husband was laid off. It worked out pretty well because I made enough to support us and he was able to be home with the kids while they were out of school, and do the household chores. When they went back, he started looking for a job and immediately stopped doing most of the housework. He still hasn’t found a job yet and thinks that looking for a job is a full-time job, so he should only have to do half the work at home, like we did when we were both employed. I disagree and think he should do more since he doesn’t have to be out of the house for eight hours a day. He’s home most of the time looking for that job. He says I’ll have to get used to doing half of the housework again. What do you think? Am I being unreasonable? Or shouldn’t he still do more of the housework. Thanks so much. Charlotte

Well, I’m with Charlotte on this one. I agree that looking for a job can be a full-time job in itself, but if he’s doing that work at home, it’s easier to take five and wash the dishes or vacuum the floor. Just my take. What do you think? Let’s help Charlotte out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.