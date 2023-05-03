ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about engagements and rings. Here’s the email.

Hi Jaime. I want to propose to my girlfriend on our vacation this summer, but I can’t afford the ring she wants. She wants this beautiful $3,000 ring. She has shown me this picture for months now. I have been saving, but with our vacation, there is no way I can pay for it. I think if this is the ring she wants, then she needs to pay half on it. She will be the one wearing it, not me. If I have to pay for the whole thing, then I should be picking it out and getting her what I want. Would it be wrong to ask her to pay half for her engagement ring, since she wants an expensive ring? Thanks Ray

Well, I guess I’m a bit old-fashioned. I like the idea of the person asking picking out and giving the ring. And I don’t love the idea of the person getting the ring putting a requirement on it. So I think Ray should get his girlfriend a ring he can afford, not start out their life together in debt because of a ring. And yeah, if she wants that one bad enough, then she can help pay for it. That’s my take. What do you think? Let’s help Ray out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.