ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with divorce. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. I love listening to your social dilemmas and I have a big one of my own. Recently I got divorced after 17 years of marriage. It happened because my wife was cheating on me with an acquaintance of ours. I was willing to try to work it out, but she wanted out and so we divorced. However, now my wife, or I guess I should say ex-wife is going around telling everyone that she divorced me, and even accused me of being the one who cheated. She’s even writing this on social media sites. I’m so angry about it, but I don’t know if I should just let it go or defend myself. Some friends are telling me to go after her, since this could hurt of my chances of getting into another relationship. Others say, let her lie all she wants, we know the truth. What do you think I should do? Thanks for your help! ~ Patrick

Well, that is tough. I would not want someone spreading lies about me, especially about something so important. That being said, I don't think I would do anything about it. People who truly know Patrick know the truth. And others who want to get to know him, will learn the truth. That's my take anyway.