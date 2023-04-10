ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about working and being on call. Here’s the email.

Hi Jaime and good morning. My name is Evan and I wonder if anyone listening to the show could call in and help me out with this dilemma I’m going through. So I was just given a promotion at work as a team supervisor. The job comes with many perks, one being they get me a new smart phone that’s just for work. I don’t have to take the phone but they will pay for it if I want one. All the other supervisors have taken the phone. I on the other hand am thinking I’d rather just use my own phone to answer calls and answer emails like I always have. The reason being, all the other supervisors have told me that the boss thinks they HAVE to answer calls even if it’s on a day off or the weekend. I’m a team player and love my job and I’m grateful for the promotion but I don’t want to feel obligated to pick up a call at all times. I can always text and answer emails with my current phone. I don’t feel like it’s fair to have to be on call constantly. Do you think my boss will think I don’t want the promotion if I don’t take the phone? Will this be frowned upon? Hope you can help. Thanks Evan

Well, I think ground rules should be talked about when getting the promotion. Either way though, I wouldn’t want to be on call at all times either, so I understand how Evan feels. What do you think? Should Evan take the phone? Will it make him look bad if he declines? Let’s help him out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.