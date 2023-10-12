ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Greg and it’s about tips. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I have to admit, it takes a lot to surprise me, but what I saw this past Friday takes the prize. We’ve all seen more and more workers putting out “tip jars” in hopes of getting a little financial love from customers. I’ve seen it at coffee shops, car washes, gas stations, grocery stores…but I’d never seen one at a doctor’s office…until now. On Friday, I went in for a physical and saw a tip jar at the reception desk. Have I been in the dark on this one, or is this more common than I realize? Do we have to tip everyone now for doing their jobs? For the record, I did put a buck into the jar, but it felt wrong. What do you think? Greg

I’m all about people trying to make more money where they can, but this feels wrong to me. But I’m open to hearing different opinions. I guess I just wouldn’t feel okay doing it, but I probably would have put a buck in the jar too. What do you think? Let’s help Greg out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.