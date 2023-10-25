ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma comes from Doug and it’s about one of his daughter’s friends. He writes:

Hi Jaime. I have a problem. I think one of my daughter’s friends from college is hitting on me. I visited my girl at school a couple of weekends ago and met a few of her friends. Shortly after that, one of them hit me up on Facebook…so I added her and didn’t think much of it beyond that. Since then, she’s been “liking” and interacting with all my posts, DM’ing me little notes, and asking about my hobbies and experiences, and it’s all starting to feel a little more intimate than just conversation. I’m over 40, is it really possible this 20-year-old girl is interested, or is she just messing with me? I’m not gonna lie, it’s flattering, but I’m not interested, but I also want to handle this right. I don’t want to screw up one of my daughter’s friendships. Thanks for the help. Doug

Jamie’s Response: Wow, this is tough. I think it might be appropriate for Doug to just stop interacting with her. Not respond to her DM’s or notes or anything. I think that would do it. No harm, no foul. That’s my take anyway. What do you think? Let’s help Doug out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.