Today's 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about dating….it is not easy as you can tell. Here's the email I received:

Hi Jaime. I went on a date this weekend, and I’m not sure if I’ll be going back out with the guy again. The waitress brought out my date’s food first and said mine would be out in a few minutes. My date immediately starts eating. He didn’t even look at me, or say anything….he just starts eating! By the time my food got there, his plate was almost empty. I just felt like it was really rude. He got done eating before I was even halfway done, and I felt like I had to rush and finish my dinner. I had a good time with him other than that, but I don’t know if I can get past that. Just felt very rude. Do you think I should give him another chance, or is that a dealbreaker? Thanks, Jaime. ~ Jill

I admit that would upset me a little bit, but not so much that I wouldn’t give the guy another shot if I liked him other than that, which is what Jill said. I do think he should have asked first, “do you mind if I start eating?” And then Jill could have said go ahead and that would be that. I’m not sure all people naturally know that though.

He might have eaten and not even realized that it was rude. He probably thought I don’t want my food to get cold. I say give him another chance. What do you think? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.