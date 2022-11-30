ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Samantha, and it’s a tough one. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I love going to work. I’m so glad we’re all back in the office. Except for one thing. The woman who works at the desk next to me in our open office plan is constantly chatting me up. I put on headphones when I need to concentrate, but I can’t wear them all day. If I don’t have my headphones on or I’m not on the phone, she fills every second of my day with needless talk. I actually really like her, but I wish she’d dial it back about 80%. How do I get her to stop talking so much without seeming rude or upsetting her? Please help me. It’s starting to cut into my workload. Thanks so much for the help! ~ Samantha

I've had this problem before too. It's not easy.