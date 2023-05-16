ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about talking on your speakerphone. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. I’m having an issue at work, and I’m hoping I can get some good advice. I work in a nice place. Most of my coworkers are fantastic. However, there is one coworkers who feels the need to have conversations on her speaker phone in our office lunch room. It’s so annoying. We’re all trying to have conversations and she’s shushing us because she can’t hear what her phone mate is saying. Well put the phone to your ear!!!! Several of us have said something to her, but she just won’t stop. We’re considering going to the boss, but we don’t want to be jerks either. What would you do? Hope you can help! Thanks so much Jane

Well, it sounds like several of you have tried talking with her about it and she won’t stop. So at this point, I think I would hang a sign in the lunchroom that says “no speakerphones,” and see where it goes from there. I’m not one who likes to bring the boss into something, but if she doesn’t stop, I guess you might have to. What do you think? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.