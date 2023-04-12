ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Kaylee and it’s about complaining. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I’m feeling pretty bad about something that happened, and I’m hoping you can use this as your dilemma so I can find out if others would have done what I did. I enjoy going to my regular coffee place all the time. It’s a local spot, and I go in at least three to four times a week. Usually I have a great experience until about two weeks ago. Apparently they hired a young woman who does not like her job. Almost every single time that she’s handled my order it’s been wrong. And a couple of times, the way she handed my coffee to me made it spill over my hand, and it’s hot. After these things happened several times, I had to say something. First to her, and then when I didn’t get a good response, I spoke to the manager. Long and the short of it, the young woman got fired the day after I spoke to the manager. Someone else who works there told me this. Now I feel horrible. Should I have kept my mouth shut, or was I right to complain? Hope you can help. Thanks so much. Kaylee

This is so tough. You know, you want to make sure that if you’re paying for service, you get what you paid for, but I would never want to be responsible for someone losing their job. But I guess the bottom line is that the young woman was really the one responsible for losing her job. Still, I wouldn’t like the guilt I would feel. What do you think? Let’s help Kaylee out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.