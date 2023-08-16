ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Bonnie and it’s about babysitting. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. My husband and I recently came home early from a night out to find our babysitter sitting on the couch watching TV with her boyfriend. It looked innocent enough, but we had no idea he would be there. She didn’t ask if he could come over and said nothing about it when we were leaving to go out. We don’t think we want him there while our sitter has a job to do, which is looking after our children. Do you think we’re overreacting, or do you think it’s not a big deal that her boyfriend was there? I don’t want to be the “uncool” parent, but it just didn’t feel right. What would you do? Thanks so much. Bonnie

I’m with Bonnie on this. I don’t think a boyfriend or girlfriend for that matter should come over when you’re babysitting. It’s a job. You don’t bring someone else to your job, so not to a babysitting job either. That’s my take. What do you think? Let’s help Bonnie out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.