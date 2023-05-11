ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Bonnie and it’s about adult children. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime Here’s my story. My husband and I got married when we were in our early 20’s. We quickly had three children. Here we are almost 30 years later, and for the last two years, we’ve been enjoying our time alone…vacationing, relaxing and making our home completely ours. However, now our youngest daughter is asking to move back in with us. She’s not struggling, she has a good job, and a nice apartment. She just wants to come home. We think she’s just not a fan of taking care of herself. She likes her meals made for her. But of course, that’s not how life is as an adult. So my husband and I are considering telling her she can’t come back right now. Some friends have told us we’re being too harsh, but I feel like being a good parent, sometimes means saying no. That combined with how much we love our life without kids, even adult ones, in the house just feels right. What do you think? Would you let her move back or do you think it’s okay to say no. Thanks so much Bonnie

Being a parent is so difficult. I understand where Bonnie coming from. And I think if the reasons her daughter wants to move back truly are that she just wants to be taken care of, then I think it would be right for Bonnie to say no. We all have to learn to grow up. That's just my take.