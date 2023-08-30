ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Dan and it’s about coupons. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. Here’s your dilemma. My wife and I keep arguing over the fact that I don’t like to use coupons when I shop. I don’t know why I don’t like to use coupons but they make me feel weird. She on the other hand uses any coupon she can get her hands on. My car is filled with grocery store coupons and Kohl’s cash. So now when she sends me there to pick us stuff for her, she expects me to use the coupons, but I usually don’t and tell her I did. Now she’s checking the receipts to make sure I used the coupons and we’re getting into a lot of fights about it. She thinks I need therapy for my quote “coupon phobia” but I don’t think it’s that strange to not want to use coupons. So, I want to know if there are any other listeners out there who don’t like to use coupons and refuse to do so like me? Thanks for the help. Dan

I’m definitely not the person who can help Dan. I love coupons….paper ones, electronic ones. I’m all in. If I can save a little bit of money, why not?? I did have a friend once who was embarrassed by coupons because she said they made her feel poor or cheap. I just like saving money. So, are you like Dan, and hate to use coupons, or do you use them all the time? Let’s help him out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.