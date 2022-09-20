ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jennifer and it’s about getting your hair cut. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I think I’m getting ripped off by my hair stylist and I don’t know what to do about it. I go to one of the most popular stylists in town and she costs a pretty penny, which I haven’t minded because she has so much experience and always does a great job. But the last couple of times I went she basically mixed up the color of my hair, and had her assistant do everything else. When it came time to cut my hair, she spent like 5 minutes on it, and then let the assistant blow it out. It looked okay, but it wasn’t as nice as it usually is and the whole thing still cost the same huge price she always charges. When I told my friend how I felt she said I was just being cheap, and the whole thing is totally normal. But am I being cheap? Don’t you think I should get what I pay for? How do I tell my stylist I only want her to work on my hair? Help me out. Thanks so much! ~ Jennifer

That’s a tough one. I think I would just say to the hairdresser, “I want you to cut my hair, not your assistant.” I know sometimes that’s difficult, but if you’re spending that much money, you have to be brave about it. That’s my take anyway, what’s yours? Let’s help Jennifer out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.