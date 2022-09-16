ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Lizzie and it’s about secrets. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime, I love your show and your social dilemma. I’m emailing you because a friend of mine told me a secret about five years ago, and I’m wondering if I still have to keep the secret, especially since we’re not really friends anymore? Here’s the secret with names changed so you can get an understanding of why I want to tell….So basically, my work friend Melinda told me that our boss at the time was being intimate with another girl in the office. I never said a thing and our boss and the girl he was with have since left the company. Another girl at work that I’m now on a Zoom with every day had mentioned to me that our old boss hit on her a few times, and I wanted to tell her about the affair. Do you think it’s wrong to let that cat out of the bag at this point? Is there a time when you can finally let secrets go? Hope your dilemma can help. Thanks so much ~ Lizzie

Hmm, I understand why Lizzie wants to tell her friend, but I think that a secret is a secret. Who knows if that information could somehow get back to the ex-boss’s family or the young woman’s family and friends. I don’t think there’s a need to share it. I might say something like “I heard he was a dog” or something like that but I wouldn’t tell the secret.

