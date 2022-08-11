ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Toni and it’s about pumpkin spice. Here’s her email:

Hey Jaime. I’ve been going back and forth with some friends of mine about something and we need your social dilemma help. Here we are in August, still the middle of summer, and already pumpkin spice items are hitting the shelves. Pumpkin spice coffee, pumpkin spice oreos, etc. I can’t stand it. It’s still summer time. I don’t want to think about anything Fall or Autumn just yet. But, I have friends who are thrilled about this. They love their pumpkin spice and they say the earlier the better. So who do you think is right? Should Pumpkin spice wait until at least September or do you think it’s fine that it’s out and about already? Thanks so much. ~ Toni

Well, I have to say that I’m with Toni on this one. I don’t like seeing pumpkin spice in August. I also don’t like seeing back to school stuff in July or early August, but I know that’s the way it goes. But I’m still with Toni.

What do you think? Should pumpkin spice stuff be around now, or should they wait until at least September? Let’s help Toni out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.