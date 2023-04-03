ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Tyler and it’s about returning something. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. I have an interesting story. I’m proud of my wife for doing this, but some of her friends are giving her a hard time. So, the other day my wife bought a new painting for a wall in our living room. When she had me take the old painting down she noticed that the price sticker and bar code was still on the back. So she had an idea, and decided to bring it back to the store that shall go nameless to see if she could return it without a receipt. She did and got all of her money back! I was proud of her. So now she wants to find other things in the house that still have the price tag on them that we might not want anymore. When she told some of her friends, they couldn’t believe it, and said it was kind of like stealing. I think it’s definitely very smart. What do you think? Hope you can use this dilemma. Thanks Tyler

Wow! Well, I don’t think it’s right. I really don’t. It would be one thing if you got it home and decided you didn’t like it, but it sounds like that picture has been up on the wall for quite some time, so I don’t think it’s okay. But that’s just my take. What about yours? No judgment zone here. Let’s help Tyler out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.