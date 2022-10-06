ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Donald and it’s about what pictures are appropriate at work. Here’s his email:

Hey Jaime. This is so ridiculous I just had to write. I just got called into HR for having sexually degrading material posted in my cubicle. Apparently, one of my female coworkers wandered into my cubicle and took issue with a picture that was on my desk. The picture in question? My wife is a professional bodybuilder. Earlier this year, she won a regional competition…and the pic is of her flexing in her bikini right before she won. How can this be sexually degrading when I’m celebrating my wife, and her big win? I find this ridiculous. Can I really get in trouble for celebrating the greatness that is my wife? Hope you can help me out. Thanks. ~ Donald

Well, I would not be offended if I saw this picture on one of my coworkers’ desks, but everyone is different. I would hope that if Donald explained the background of the photo, it would make a difference, but it might not, and if someone finds it offensive, I think he’s going to have to take it down.

Would people feel the same way if it was a picture of a male bodybuilder in shorts? It’s an interesting question. What do you think? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.