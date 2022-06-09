ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with flying with family. Here’s the email from Rebecca.

Hi Jaime….This summer our whole family is taking a trip to Florida around my birthday. My husband booked himself and me first-class airfare and has our three teenage children sitting in coach. I mentioned this to my mother-in-law and she was appalled. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with us treating ourselves to first-class, after all, it is my birthday week. Now other family members are chiming in saying how wrong it is. I think the kids are more than old enough to sit in coach without us. What do you think? Thanks so much. ~ Rebecca

I think Rebecca and her husband are fine. As long as the kids are old enough and she said teenagers so I’m guessing they are, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with them treating themselves. They can always go back and check on them, and it’s not like they can go anywhere.

