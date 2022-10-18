ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Camille, and it’s about wedding gifts. Here’s her email:

Hey Jaime. I was very offended when I recently got an invite to a wedding from the daughter of some close friends of ours. In the invitation, instead of letting us know where the couple was registered for gifts, they specifically asked guests to contribute only cash to a fund so they can buy a home. I found this to be incredibly rude. Since when do wedding guests now have to help the new couple buy their home?? I miss the days of just buying or giving whatever you felt was appropriate as a wedding gift. Registries can sometime make it a little easier, but straight up asking for cash for a down payment on their home?!?! I was offended I couldn’t believe it. Another friend thought it just made life easier to just throw some cash in an envelope and call it a day. I disagree. What do you think? Don’t you think it’s rude for couples to ask for cash for their wedding gift? Thanks Jaime, I’ll be listening. ~ Camille

My opinion on this has changed. Initially I was with Camille, and I thought it was rude. Now however, I just think I would rather give the couple what they want, so if cash is what they want, then I’ll happily give it to them. Now, if they started asking for a specific amount of cash, that would be a different story. But to just ask for cash in lieu of a gift. I’m cool with it.

