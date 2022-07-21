ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Cassie. Here’s her email.

Hi Jaime: I need some advice on a sleeping arrangement that I fear is going to damage our marriage. . . Recently, my husband began sleeping in the guest room because I was keeping him awake most nights and he wakes up still feeling exhausted. To be fair, I know I toss and turn a lot and suffer from restless leg syndrome but sleep separately??? And now he keeps telling me how great he feels each morning and how “I just slept 8 hours non stop!” After nine years of marriage, it just feels so wrong to watch TV curled up together on the couch and then when the 11:00 news come on, we head for separate rooms! And you can imagine how it feels for me on nights when we wanna have a little intimacy. It’s great and then he gets up and heads for HIS room. I feel like I’m back in college sneaking guys into the dorms! We have a good relationship but I feel like we will lose closeness and intimacy over time. Can you ask if other people have run into this situation and did it harm their relationship….I want my husband back, not a roomie! Thanks. ~ Cassie

Well, I’m a big believer in separate bedrooms. Obviously, with my hours, it wouldn’t be fair for my sweetie to have to wake up at 3:30 so we’ve had separate bedrooms for a long time. It works for us. And no, I don’t think you lose intimacy as long as you keep the intimacy going. But that’s just me.

