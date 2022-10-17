ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jeff and it’s about name tags. Here’s his email.

Hi Jaime. Here’s a dilemma. I work at a job that requires me to wear a name tag. Still I find it completely weird and creepy when someone I don’t know calls me by my first name. Sure it’s on my shirt, but that doesn’t mean anyone should use it if they don’t know me. If I have a server at a restaurant and her name tag says “Jen”, I’m not just gonna start saying “Hey, Jen can I get another water?” I think it’s rude and strange when people use my name. And I think it’s weird and strange when people do it at restaurants too. I’m just curious if other people feel this way. My friends say I’m being too sensitive, but I don’t think so. If you don’t know me, don’t talk to me like you do. That’s all I’m saying. Thanks for taking the time to read this and hopefully use it as your dilemma. Thanks much! Jeff

Well, I don’t think Jeff is going to like this, but I completely disagree. I think the reason jobs have people wear their name on their shirt or a name tag is so that customers will feel comfortable talking with them. For instance, when I’m out in public, I wear a name tag. I want people to talk with me. And when I go to a restaurant, I do call the waiter/waitress by their name.

So, who’s right in this situation? Let’s help Jeff out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.