ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Luke, and it’s about doing things alone. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I recently got into with a friend of mine who couldn’t believe that I would go to a concert by myself. I had tickets to see Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden, but unfortunately, my wife found out the day before she had an emergency at work and wasn’t going to be able to go. So I said, no problem, and I went by myself. I sold her ticket online and had a fantastic time at the show! It was amazing! Anyway, my friend said he couldn’t believe that I would go alone and why didn’t I offer the ticket to friends. I said I knew I would have a great time by myself so why not save a little money and still enjoy the show. He couldn’t understand how I could have fun alone. He said I was “one of the weird ones” I disagree. I think lots of people enjoy time alone. I’ve done concerts alone, gone on vacation alone, out to eat alone and more. Am I really an anomaly? Or do more people feel like me? Hope you’ll use this as a dilemma. Thanks so much. Luke

Well, I’m with Luke. I enjoy doing things alone too. I’ve done everything he mentioned and then some. I love my sweetie, my family, and my friends, but I also enjoy my time alone, so I don’t think Luke is “one of the weird ones” at all. What about you? Strange to go to a concert alone, or perfectly fine? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.