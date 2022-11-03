ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Chelsea and it’s about credit cards and dating. Here’s her email:

Good morning, Jaime. I was hoping I could get your opinion on something for the social dilemma. So, to make a long story short, I went out on a first date with a man I met walking my dog the other day. Great guy, really cute and he loves dogs. So, what could go wrong? Well, he doesn’t have a credit card for one. Yeah, when the check came, he took out cash and I didn’t think twice about it until I took out my credit card to try and go Dutch, which he refused because he wanted to pay. But he told me he doesn’t even have a credit card. How can a 44-year-old man not have a credit card? He said he has a debit card and prefers to use cash. He thinks credit cards are a scam. I think in some ways he might be right but for all I know he has really bad credit or is some sort of criminal or something. What do you think? Should I trust a man who doesn’t own or carry a credit card? Did I mention he’s cute and likes dogs? Anyway, what do you think? Thanks so much! ~ Chelsea

Personally, I don’t think it’s a big deal that he doesn’t have a credit card. And since you have no idea why that is yet, I would give him a chance. That’s what I think anyway.

Do you think it’s strange that he doesn’t have a credit card at 44? Let’s help Chelsea out. Should she dump him or keep dating him? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.