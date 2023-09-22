ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Ava and it’s about setting up Halloween decorations in September. Here’s the email.

My name is Ava and I’ve been arguing with my daughter all week about putting up Halloween decorations inside and outside our house. She thinks we need to wait till at least the second week in October and I think we can do it now. The debate began after we went to Sams Club and Michaels’ crafts and started looking at decorations. We bought a bunch of stuff and I wanted to start decorating right away. She, on the other hand, put all of the decorations we bought in the basement. Someone in our neighborhood already has a big skeleton out in front of their house, so why can’t we? Do you think it’s too early to put up Halloween decorations? Should we wait until it’s at least October? Thanks. Ava

I say if you like the decorations, put them up! It’s your house and if it makes you happy, do it. I feel the same way about Christmas decorations and Fourth of July decorations too. In fact, I can’t wait to get my Christmas decorations out and up! What do you think? Is it too early to decorate for Halloween decorations or is it okay? Let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page