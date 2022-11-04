ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Colleen. It’s about Christmas or getting ready for Christmas. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I’m writing this to you two days before Halloween. The second Halloween is over, I want to decorate for Christmas. That means the first week of November, all the outdoor decorations go up, and a lot of the indoor decorations go up. I won’t put the tree up yet, but I will within a couple of weeks. My husband thinks I’m nuts, but he’s used to it by now. My friends are always worried that my neighbors will be upset with me, and some of them usually are, but I LOVE Christmas and I’m going for it that first week of November. Do you think that’s too early to decorate? I can’t wait to hear this on the Dilemma. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. ~ Colleen

This is such a fun dilemma. I just love it. I don’t think it’s too early to decorate for Christmas. My dad, God rest him, loved Christmas too, and if it was up to him the decorations would be up all year. So, in his honor, I usually decorate early, and I love it when others do too. In fact, I’ll be putting up my outdoor Christmas lights this weekend because it’s going to be so warm out. So, I say Colleen should go for it. It’s never too early to decorate for Christmas and bring joy. What do you think? Let’s help Colleen out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.