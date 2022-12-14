ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about Christmas and money. Here’s the email:

Hey Jaime, this is Mallory and I’m a long time fan of the show and wanted to run something by you this morning for the dilemma. So this coming weekend I’m going to see my husbands family for Christmas and he has 5 nieces and nephews in the age range of 6-15 and I planned on getting gifts for all of them. Then my husband told me not to buy them gifts and just give them $30 dollars each in a card and call it a day. I thought this was extremely tacky. Shouldn’t they get gifts like I buy them every year? I texted his siblings to see what their kids wanted for Christmas and they sent me links to everything they want. Now I’m going to give them cash? I don’t think that’s going to go over well do you? Am I the only one who thinks giving cash, as a Christmas gift is extremely tacky especially for little kids? Thanks!

~ Mallory