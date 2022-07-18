ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jackson and it’s interesting….it’s about in-laws. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I’m a 46-year-old man who recently got remarried to my 52-year-old wife. Age is not important generally but I think it is in this case. My parents are in their early 70s and they’re great. I’ve been married before and so has my new wife. But as soon as we got married, she started calling my parents “mom and dad.” I find this to be rather bizarre. Now granted her parents have both passed away, but don’t you think it’s a little strange that someone in her 50s would start calling my parents, who she has only known about eight months, mom and dad. I would get it if we were in our 20s but we’re not. I don’t know if I should say something to her or not. My parents aren’t thrilled about it, but they also don’t hate it. What would you do? Should I say something or just leave it alone? Thanks so much ~ Jackson

Well personally I’m from an Italian family and we call everyone mom, dad, aunt, uncle etc. So it doesn’t seem weird or strange to me. I find it affectionate. and sweet. But again, that’s just my take.

What do you think? Let’s help Jackson out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.