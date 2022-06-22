ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jenny and I love it because I used to have this discussion with my friend Karl all the time. Here’s Jenny’s email:

Hi Jaime, I know this is a silly social dilemma but it’s something that sticks with me everytime I see it. We have wonderful neighbors and we always spend time together for bbq’s and drinks and just talking. Well, my friend Tony and I seem to have this argument every single summer. We all love corn on the cob. But Tony cooks the corn either on the grill or by boiling it, and then cuts the corn off the cob to eat it. He has no dental problems at all. He says he just prefers it that way. I say it’s not corn on the cob if you cut the kernels off. You may as well buy a bag of steamed corn or a can of corn if you’re going to do that. He disagrees and says it’s still corn on the cob. I know it’s kind of dumb, but if you could talk about this, I would really appreciate it. Thanks so much Jaime! ~ Jenny

I think this is hysterical because I used to have this “argument” with my friend Karl all the time. He and his wife would come for a bbq, I’d make corn on the cob and then he would cut it off the cob. I said that was defeating the purpose of corn on the cob.

So what do you think? Is it worth buying corn on the cob if you’re just gonna cut it off and eat it that way? I say get the steamed corn. It’s very good and then you don’t have to shuck the corn and cook it. What do you think? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.