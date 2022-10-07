ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Roxie, and it’s about restaurants and birthdays. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a real problem with one of my best friend’s husbands. Every time we go out to eat at a restaurant, he’ll pretend it’s his birthday, or his wife’s birthday to get free dessert. The first time he did it I thought it was funny, but he does it EVERY SINGLE TIME we go out. I think it’s stealing because of course, the waiter or waitress will always bring over a free dessert to celebrate. My friend and her husband say it’s no big deal. I find it embarrassing, and a little pathetic. Should I be pulling the servers aside and warning them ahead of time? Or am I just being a spoil sport? Is it stealing? Hope you can help me out. Thanks so much ~ Roxie

Well, I can honestly say I’ve never thought of it as stealing. I had a friend who used to do this when we went out to eat. It did bother me, but I never said anything to the wait staff. I wouldn’t do it because it takes the fun out of celebrating your real birthday. At least that’s what I think. What do you think? Let’s help Roxie out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.