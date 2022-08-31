ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Wendy, and it’s about our pets. Here’s her email:

Hey Jaime. I just adopted a two year old Pit Mix pup, Rodney. I’ve had him for about two months, and now it’s time for me to go back to work (I’m a teacher). I don’t want him to be lonely, so I’m going to leave the radio on for him (98.3 TRY) when I leave. That’s what I do when I go to the store or anywhere else. Rodney seems to enjoy it, and I feel like he feels like he’s not alone. That’s the station that’s on all the time anyway, so it makes sense. A couple of friends of mine recently told me that it doesn’t make any difference whether you leave the radio on or not for your pet, and that it’s silly and a waste of electricity. I can’t believe that. He gets to hear your voice, and the music. What do you think? Do you leave the radio on for your pets? Do other people? Just don’t want Rodney to be lonely. Thanks so much Jaime. Me and Rodney will be listening. ~ Wendy

I always leave the radio on for Leo my dog and Jackson and Sammy, my cats. And yes it’s always 98.3 TRY. I figure they hear my voice, and the music is good, so why not. I believe it helps them out when their humans aren’t around.

What do you think? Let’s help Wendy out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.