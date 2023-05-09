ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Allen and it’s about birthday cake. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. My family and I seem to be in a bit of an argument right now and apparently I’m the cause of it. Last week was my birthday. My family had a small party for me with neighbors and some family members. It was great. My wife and the kids made me a very nice cake. However, I have been working on eating healthy so during the party I didn’t eat any of the cake. Everyone who had some said it was great. But my wife and kids got really annoyed with me for not having any of it. They said it was rude of me not to eat it, especially knowing how much time and energy they put into making it just right. I told them I didn’t think it was a big deal because everyone else enjoyed it. What do you think? Was I rude to not eat any of the cake? I thought I was being healthy. Thanks for the help. Allen

Well, I think Allen should have had just a little piece of the cake. He didn’t even have to eat it all, but just to give it a taste would have been the right thing in my mind. I understand why his wife and kids are hurt. What do you think? Let’s help Allen out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.